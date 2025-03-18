Zim Prepares for AI-Driven Labour Market Challenges

The government is urging stakeholders to prepare for the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the labour market. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Secretary Simon Masanga highlighted the challenges posed by emerging AI technologies, emphasizing the need for adaptive solutions.

“The world of work is rapidly changing, influenced by technological advancements, global pandemics like Covid 19 and climate change. The advent of AI and automation is reshaping traditional employment structures, raising concerns about job security, fair wages and protection of workers’ rights,” Masanga said.

He noted that as AI continues to permeate workplaces, new forms of labour disputes may arise, necessitating forward-looking dispute resolution mechanisms that account for algorithm decision-making, data privacy, and equitable access to opportunities.

United Nations resident coordinator Edward Kallon echoed Masanga’s sentiments, stating that AI presents both opportunities and threats. “In view of these realities, countries across the globe are increasingly positioning themselves to take full advantage of opportunities presented by these technological innovations… to advance their respective national development agendas and, consequently, transform the lives of their citizens.”

Kallon cautioned, however, that countries must address the risks associated with AI to ensure its development and application are ethically compliant.

As Zimbabwe navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, it is essential for stakeholders to work together to create a future-ready labour market.