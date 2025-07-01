80.20% Market Share: Liquid Dominates Zimbabwe’s Internet Bandwidth Market

Liquid remains the leading player in Zimbabwe’s equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity market, with a market share of 80.20%. The total bandwidth capacity in the country increased by 2.29% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 1,433,865 Mbps.

While Liquid maintains its dominant position, other players are making significant strides. Powertel and Dandemutande upgraded their equipped international Internet bandwidth capacities by 84.50% and 34.75%, respectively, contributing to the overall growth in bandwidth capacity.

The market share off equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity is as follows:

– Liquid: 80.20%

– TelOne: 13.60%

– Powertel: 3.49%

– Dandemutande: 2.49%

The growth in bandwidth capacity is expected to improve internet speeds and reliability in Zimbabwe, benefiting both businesses and individuals. The increasing presence of other players in the market may lead to more competitive pricing and better services for consumers.