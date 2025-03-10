Axis Solutions in partnership with ManageEngine, is proud to announce the annual ManageEngine ITCON Zimbabwe 2025 conference, scheduled to take place on March 11, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency, Harare.

This premier event is specifically designed for IT professionals focused on infrastructure management, bringing together tech enthusiasts, IT experts, and industry thought leaders to share knowledge, explore the latest trends, and discover innovative solutions for optimizing IT infrastructure management.

At ITCON Zimbabwe 2025, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain valuable insights on how to:

– Streamline IT incident, problem, change, and asset management using industry best practices and automation.

– Automate repetitive and complex Active Directory tasks to increase business productivity.

– Automate desktop management routines and manage mobile devices from a central location.

– Utilize integrated network, server, and application monitoring to make informed decisions about IT infrastructure.

– Combat internal and external security threats and protect sensitive information.

In addition to these informative sessions, attendees will also have the chance to network with experts from various IT fields, sharing IT best practices and expanding their professional networks.

Attendance is free and attendees are urged to register early as seating is limited Axis Solutions Partners with ManageEngine To Unlock Efficient IT Management

Attendance is free and attendees are urged to register early as seating is limited, email at [email protected] if you have any questions. Axis Solutions Partners with ManageEngine To Unlock Efficient IT Management

