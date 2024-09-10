Zim E-Passports Requirements Being Issued Via SA Consul

By Ross Moyo

According to the recent Zimbabwe government reports, the cost of the electronic – passport (e-passport) which is being issued in South Africa via the Consulate, is set at US$150 (converted to South African Rand (ZAR) based on the previous week’s average exchange rate) and an additional fee of US$20 which is to apply for a QR code.

Consul-General Eria Phiri made more revelations on these requirements.

According to the Consul General, these Requirements for the Zimbabwe e-passport include:

“Original birth certificate

Original identification documents (ID) (metal or plastic or paper IDs are acceptable),

“Passport if it is valid, and not required if it expired,

“Original marriage certificates will be required for married women.”

Consul General Phiri further reiterated,

“The mode of payment shall be communicated to all participants on selection,”

“It is also important for people to note that the consulate in Cape Town or in Johannesburg or the Embassy in Pretoria does not have agents who act on their behalf,” Consul-General Eria Phiri added.