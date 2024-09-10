ZETDC lnstalls Prepayment Billing For Industries

Power Utility Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company ( ZETDC) installs prepaid meters to medium and large scale industries in a bid to push them to install solar power plants and other alternatives and ease the burden on the national grid.

Notably, domestic users owe Zesa a paltry one percent, but are worst affected when there are power blackouts despite paying for their electricity in advance.

In a statement the power utility said, “ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that the migration of domestic and small business customers from the post-paid platform to the prepaid platform has progressed well with 95 percent of the customers on the new platform.

“This notice serves to advise that all medium and large customers in the commercial, industrial, tourism, mining sectors and institutions that are still on postpaid billing, will be required to prepay for their electricity consumption with effect from 1 October 2024,” read the statement.

ZETDC said the introduction of prepayment billing for medium and large-scale electricity consumers

is migrating the remaining postpaid points to prepayment