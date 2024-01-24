Zim-Latest ERJ145 Plane FMS Reduces Tasks&Crew – Pilot 1st Officer Princess

Zimbabwe’s latest acquisition of the Embrear ERJ 145 aeroplane imported from South America works with a Flight Management System (FMS) which reduces tasks and crew on board according to the country’s youngest Female Pilot, First Officer Princess Ncube.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, First Pilot Ncube said, ” the FMS is a specialized computer system that automates a wide variety of in-flight tasks, reducing the workload on the flight crew to the point that modern civilian aircraft no longer carry flight engineers or navigators. A primary function is in-flight management of the flight plan.”

Flight management system is a fundamental component of a modern airliner’s avionics. An FMS is a specialized computer system that automates a wide variety of in-flight tasks.

The First Officer whose rank is evidenced by two stripes on her uniform, only two short to becoming captain added that,

“Flight Management System (FMS) is an on-board multi-purpose navigation, performance, and aircraft operations computer designed to provide virtual data and operational harmony between closed and open elements associated with a flight from pre-engine start and take-off, to landing and engine shut-down.”

The youngest pilot mentioned One important input to the FMS is the navigation database, which contains all routing and airport data that the FMS needs to function correctly. This database, essential to the proper functioning of the aircraft as well as global air traffic management, is updated by operators, mainly airlines,every 28 days.