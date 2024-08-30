ZETDC Partners SAMANSCO Net Metering Allowing Export Of Excess Solar Energy

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has partnered Samansco in a Net Metering Exercise.

Speaking at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), ZETDC expert, Blessing Mauzeni explained to TechnoMag the whole process of Net Metering.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) expert said, “You can now save on energy costs, contribute to sustainability and take part in the future of renewable energy.”

Blessing demonstrated to this publication the whole process that involves, Net Metering stating,

“First thing solar is generated by the sun and the inverter converts the power from the sun from the panels for use in the house.The rest is exported.”

The Zesa expert continued that, “A special Bi-directional Zesa meter then takes over the process, recieves the power measuring what is required.”

“Excess energy from your solar panels not used in your home then goes back to the electricity grid.”