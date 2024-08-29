Paramount Garments Successfully Exhibit At Both ZAS & Prior 7th SADC Summit Despite US$30m Inferno Loss

By Ross Moyo

Despite clothing manufacturer, Paramount Garment Works being incinerated by a blazing fire in early December last year, the firm incurring damages amounting to US$30 million, the company showed resilience and exhibited at both this years SADC industrialisation summit as well as the ongoing 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show adding to their scooping the first runner up position in the export category of the manufacturing industry. Zimbabwe’s second best exporter accounting for 60% of the country’s forex in the manufacturing sector was not dampaned to continue producing by the fire incident that occurred at its Harare factory located in the industrial area of Southerton, which came two weeks after the company had celebrated its 75th anniversary and experienced a 20% growth in its business. The company’s insurers are currently reviewing the damage to ascertain the cause of the fire which still stands unclear at a snail pace. Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, the Paramount group finance director Jeremy Youmans said that the company had suffered a significant loss. “The total cost is still being fully calculated, the conservative estimates at this stage will go over US$30 million,” he said. Due to water shortages in the capital and other reasons the fire took 10 days to take down forcing the company to purchase water to put out the fire as the fire brigade ran out.

“It was a very good working relationship, but as we have said in previous briefings, they are severely constrained and under-resourced to carry out a fire of this size,” Youmans said.