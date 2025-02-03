ZETDC Covers Funeral Costs for Electrocuted Girl

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) has covered the funeral costs for 6-year-old Nothando Vurayayi, who tragically lost her life in an electrocution accident involving the company’s workers.

ZETDC’s gesture has brought some solace to Vurayayi’s grieving family, who were struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved child. The company’s decision to bear the funeral expenses, including the coffin, food, hearse, and transportation for mourners, has been widely appreciated by the community.

“All I can say at the moment is that an investigation to establish the exact circumstances is ongoing. We will share details when the exercise has been completed,” said Alaina Suliwa, ZETDC’s Stakeholder Relations Executive.

While Suliwa’s statement acknowledges the ongoing investigation, ZETDC’s swift response to support Nothando’s family demonstrates the company’s commitment to taking responsibility for its actions and showing empathy towards those affected by its operations.

As Nothando’s family lays her to rest, they can take some comfort in knowing that ZETDC has taken steps to acknowledge their pain and loss. This gesture serves as a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, compassion and kindness can make a meaningful difference.