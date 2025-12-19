By Ross Moyo

As the festive season approaches, ZESA Holdings is projecting a stable power supply environment for December. The company attributes this positive outlook to improved plant availability at Hwange Stage 1 and 2, and Kariba Power Station, as well as supplies from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

ZESA Holdings Stakeholder Relations Manager, Dr George Manyaya released a statement to this effect and also spoke on camera.

The increased domestic generation is expected to be augmented by additional energy imports from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) Market. Furthermore, reduced demand resulting from industrial shutdowns is anticipated to ease pressure on the grid.

“These efforts are expected to reduce the supply shortfall, leading to minimal load shedding during the festive period,” said Dr Manyaya.

ZESA Holdings is confident that its interventions will ensure a stable power supply, allowing stakeholders to enjoy the holiday season without disruptions.

“The company’s 24-hour National Contact Centre will be fully operational throughout the festive season, with technical teams on standby for all faults and emergencies. This ensures that any issues are addressed promptly, minimizing downtime.”

ZESA Holdings’ proactive approach to managing power supply is commendable, and stakeholders can look forward to a relatively stable festive season. The company remains committed to providing reliable power supply, even during peak demand periods.

The festive season is a critical period for many businesses and individuals, and a stable power supply is essential for economic activity. ZESA Holdings’ efforts to ensure a stable grid are therefore welcome news.

Manyaya added that,

“As the year draws to a close, ZESA Holdings wishes its stakeholders a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with its stakeholders in the coming year.”

The power supply outlook is a positive development, given the challenges that Zimbabwe has faced in the past. ZESA Holdings’ efforts to improve the power supply situation are yielding results, and stakeholders can expect a better experience in the coming year.

ZESA Holdings’ commitment to providing reliable power supply is evident in its preparations for the festive season. The company’s stakeholders can rest assured that every effort is being made to ensure a stable power supply.

Overall, ZESA Holdings is optimistic about the power supply outlook for the festive season, and stakeholders can look forward to a relatively stable holiday period.