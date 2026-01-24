By Ross Moyo

As Zimbabweans prepare to celebrate the festive season, ZESA Holdings is assuring stakeholders of a stable power supply environment. The company is projecting minimal system constraints and load management in December, thanks to improved plant availability and additional energy imports.

The improved plant availability at “Hwange Stage 1 and 2, and Kariba Power Station, coupled with supplies from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), is expected to boost domestic generation.”

According to Dr George Manyaya, ZESA Stakeholder Relations Manager, “This, combined with energy imports from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) Market, will help meet demand during the festive season.”

Reduced demand resulting from industrial shutdowns is also expected to ease pressure on the grid. ZESA Holdings is confident that its interventions will reduce the supply shortfall, leading to minimal load shedding during the festive period.

The company’s 24-hour National Contact Centre will be fully operational throughout the festive season, with technical teams on standby for all faults and emergencies. This ensures that any issues are addressed promptly, minimizing downtime.

This approach to managing power supply is a welcome development, given the importance of electricity during the festive season. Stakeholders can look forward to a relatively stable holiday period, with minimal disruptions.

The power supply outlook is a positive development, and ZESA Holdings deserves credit for its efforts to improve the situation. The company’s stakeholders can expect a better experience in the coming year, thanks to its commitment to providing reliable power supply.

As the year draws to a close, ZESA Holdings wishes its stakeholders a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with its stakeholders in the coming year.

The Power Utility’s preparations for the festive season demonstrate its commitment to providing reliable power supply. Stakeholders can rest assured that every effort is being made to ensure a stable power supply.

Christmas and New Year’s season is a critical period for many businesses and individuals, and a stable power supply is essential for economic activity. ZESA Holdings’ efforts to ensure a stable grid are therefore welcome news.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority is positive about the power supply outlook for the festive season, and stakeholders can look forward to a relatively stable holiday period.