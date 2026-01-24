By Ross Moyo

The official opening of the OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital in Mhangura marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector. The initiative, led by NetOne in partnership with Zim Smart Village and OneHealth, aims to provide quality healthcare services to remote and underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, NetOne’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes. “Geography must no longer be a barrier to quality health services,” he said. “Every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, deserves timely, dignified, and accessible healthcare.”

The telemedicine virtual hospital will provide virtual consultations, remote diagnostics, and access to specialist medical expertise, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for medical care. This initiative is expected to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of Mhangura.

The project aligns with the government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which aim to improve healthcare outcomes and transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. The initiative also supports the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s mandate to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all Zimbabweans.

Eng. Mushanawani praised the government’s leadership and commitment to strengthening Zimbabwe’s health delivery system. “Your presence here today underscores Government’s resolve to embrace innovation, digital health solutions, and partnerships that enhance service delivery,” he said.

The OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital is a testament to NetOne’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its role as a development partner. The company has invested in robust digital infrastructure to enable virtual consultations and remote diagnostics, making healthcare more accessible to remote communities.

The initiative has been welcomed by the local community, who see it as a game-changer in addressing healthcare challenges. “This is technology with a human face,” said Eng. Mushanawani. “It means expectant mothers, the elderly, and persons with chronic illnesses can access care without unnecessary hardship.”

The event was attended by government officials, traditional leaders, and representatives from the health sector. Hon. Dr. Douglas T. Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care, praised NetOne for its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Zimbabwe.

The OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital is a significant step towards achieving universal health coverage in Zimbabwe. NetOne’s innovative approach to healthcare delivery is expected to inspire other companies to invest in digital health solutions, ultimately improving the health and wellbeing of Zimbabweans.