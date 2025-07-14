ZB Financial Holdings CFO Steps Down

ZB Financial Holdings Group (ZBFH), Mrs. Emmah Nyaradzo Mungoni has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2025, her departure marks the end of an era, as she has been an integral part of the company’s growth and success.

Muingoni’s journey with ZBFH began in 2012, when she joined ZB Building Society as Finance Director. Her exceptional leadership skills and financial acumen quickly earned her recognition, and she was promoted to Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for ZB Bank Limited in 2014. In 2022, she took on the role of ZBFH Chief Financial Officer, leading the finance function with strategic insight and expertise.

During her tenure she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s financial strategy and driving growth. Her dedication, expertise, and collaborative approach earned her the respect of her colleagues and peers. The Board of Directors of ZBFH expressed gratitude for her valued contribution and leadership, wishing her success in her future endeavors.

As ZBFH embarks on a new chapter, the company will soon commence a formal recruitment process to identify a suitable replacement for the Chief Financial Officer position, she moves on to pursue new opportunities, her experience and expertise will undoubtedly make a lasting impact in the financial sector.