Zimpost Board, Management, Signs Corporate Integrity Pledge, Commits to Ethical Digital Transformation

Zimbabwe Posts (Pvt) Ltd (Zimpost) has taken a bold step in aligning ethical governance with digital innovation by signing the Corporate Integrity Pledge, in a ceremony overseen by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on 11 July 2025 at the Harare Main Post Office.

The pledge marks a major milestone in Zimpost’s transformation journey, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct as it modernizes operations and evolves into a trusted national logistics and communications provider.

Zimpost Postmaster General, Mr. M. Chitendeni, emphasized the deeper significance of the move, stating that the pledge is more than a symbolic gesture. “It is a solemn and public commitment to act with integrity, ensure transparent governance and actively prevent corruption,” he said. “Zimpost acknowledges that integrity and ethical conduct are fundamental pillars for sustainable growth and public trust. By signing this pledge, we are committing ourselves to lead by example and to cultivate a culture of honesty, responsibility, and good governance at all levels of our institution.”

The Corporate Integrity Pledge is a voluntary social contract in which organizations formally commit to fighting corruption and conducting business responsibly. Zimpost now joins a growing list of state-owned enterprises that are institutionalizing clean corporate practices and reinforcing public confidence through proactive governance.

ZACC praised Zimpost’s leadership and staff for the initiative, noting that such action contributes meaningfully to improving public trust and enhancing service delivery. The Commission highlighted that integrity-driven institutions are better equipped to serve the public interest, especially as digital transformation accelerates.

In line with the pledge, Zimpost has committed to conducting its operations with honesty, professionalism, and transparency. The organization aims to promote efficient, inclusive, and accessible postal services that prioritize the public good over personal gain. The pledge also reflects a commitment to continuous professional and moral development, fostering a work culture built on courtesy, humility, and respect. Zimpost also pledged to collaborate closely with government entities, private stakeholders, and civil society in enhancing accountability across the service delivery ecosystem, while remaining compliant with the Constitution and the laws of Zimbabwe.

The timing of the pledge aligns with Zimpost’s broader strategic vision to become a digitally enabled and customer-centric service provider. Over the past year, the company has introduced a range of reforms—including digital tracking, e-commerce integration, and automation of postal services—aimed at revitalizing its relevance in a fast-changing technological landscape.

According to Mr. Chitendeni, this is just the beginning. “This marks the beginning of a long-term journey of self-accountability and integrity-driven service delivery,” he said. “We are fully committed to embedding integrity at the heart of our operations as we innovate for the future.”

As public institutions increasingly embrace digital transformation, Zimpost’s move signals a clear intention to ensure that innovation goes hand-in-hand with ethical leadership. By placing integrity at the center of its modernization agenda, Zimpost is setting a strong example for other public sector entities navigating the digital age.