*By Ross Moyo*

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 has recognized outstanding achievements in the country’s ICT sector, with Digital RBZ & POTRAZ, FAO EOSTAT, and Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway winning top awards for their innovative projects. These winners, recognized for their contributions to the country’s digital transformation, include FAO EOSTAT, which won ICT Innovator of the Year for its Agricultural Crop Monitoring System, Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway, which won Best e-Government Initiative for its e-immigration system, and Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ & POTRAZ, which won Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year for its efforts to protect consumers from cyber threats.

Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ and POTRAZ, the digital apex bank’s fintech in conjunction with the Telcos Regulator Potraz, FAO EOSTAT, and Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway Shined last night with the best Innovative Projects official recognition.

This was revealed at the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 which recognized outstanding achievements in the country’s ICT sector, with nominees showcasing innovative projects that are transforming the nation’s digital landscape. Speaking at the awards ceremony, held at Rainbow Towers Hotel in the capital last night, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlighted the sector’s progress, including the completion of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

“These achievements reflect a deliberate, coordinated effort by the Government and partners to harness ICTs as a tool for national transformation,” Minister Mavetera said. “They underscore our commitment to bridging the digital divide, fostering innovation, and empowering citizens to contribute to Zimbabwe’s development.”

FAO EOSTAT, won in the first category after they developed an Agricultural Crop Monitoring System that uses satellite technology to provide real-time data on crop health and yield prediction.This innovative project has the potential to revolutionize Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and improve food security.On scooping ICT Innovator of the Year

FAO EOSTAT – Agricultural Crop Monitoring System beat stiff competition from

Mugonut Hold Printing, Kenac Hold Printing, Leading Digital Africa

LADS, and Dynamic Wow

Compulink – Evolve Africa.

Other notable nominees included winner of the second category, Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway, which implemented an e-immigration system that enables citizens to apply for visas and permits online, which scooped 2nd category for Best e-Government Intitiative.Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway also shrugged off challenges from

ZIMRA – Tax and Revenue Management System TARMS,

Deeds – Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe CIPZ,

Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) PRAZ, and

Judicial Services Commission – (Integrated Electronic Case Management System).

Meanwhile Digital Financial Services Lab, which launched a cybersecurity initiative to protect consumers from cyber threats won in their category.Digital Financial Services Lab won Category 3 Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. As Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ & POTRAZ ie Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe who collaborated to beat

CyberZim Initiative , a Cybersecurity Mindmap Community, beat Operation Serengeti 2.0 -ZRP, POTRAZ

Data Protection Enhancement Initiative and Cybersecurity Empowerzim Women.

The ICT Excellence Awards recognize excellence in 23 categories, including ICT Innovator of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. The winners were announced at last night’s awards ceremony, which was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector.