By Ross Moyo

In a continent plagued by youth unemployment, Yemurai’s story is a beacon of hope. This AI-amplified community entrepreneur is making a difference in her community, delivering education support, health screening, and agricultural advice to those who need it most.

Yemurai is just one example of how AI can empower African youth to transform their communities. By making AI locally accessible, affordable, and available in local languages, young people can step into entirely new roles and create opportunities for themselves and others.

The impact is already being felt. Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme has produced 20 graduates, with start-ups like ProLink, Otomex Innovations, and HerdTrace making a real impact. These young entrepreneurs are proof that AI can be a powerful tool for community impact, micro-services, and mobile money.

As Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, says, “AI is opening up new forms of entrepreneurship rooted in community impact”. The future of Africa is being shaped by its youth, and AI is the key to unlocking their potential.

With initiatives like Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme, young people are gaining the skills and support they need to succeed. The programme is equipping young innovators with digital skills, funding, and mentorship, empowering them to create solutions that address real-world problems.

ProLink, a digital platform connecting users with verified contractors, has created two new employment opportunities and is scaling its presence across the Eastern Cape. Otomex Innovations is leveraging AI to address mental health challenges, while HerdTrace is using GPS-enabled ear tags to combat livestock theft.

These young entrepreneurs are not just solving problems; they’re creating opportunities for themselves and others. They’re proof that AI can be a powerful tool for community impact, micro-services, and mobile money.

The potential is vast. AI can help address Africa’s shortage of teachers, doctors, and agronomists, bridging the gap between rural and urban communities. It’s not just about solving problems; it’s about creating opportunities for young people to become entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders.

As Africa’s digital landscape continues to evolve, we can expect to see more innovative solutions emerging. The question is, are we ready to support and invest in this next generation of African leaders?

Investing in Africa’s youth is not just a moral imperative; it’s a smart business move. With the right skills and support, young Africans can drive economic growth, create jobs, and position the continent as a leader in technology and innovation.