By Ross Moyo

NetOne, Zimbabwe’s Mobile Network Operator (MNO) and telecommunications provider, has launched its Zvirikufaya Recharge & Win Christmas Promotion, giving customers a chance to win exciting prizes.

The promotion, which runs until March 5, 2026, offers customers a range of prizes, including a grand prize of a 6KVA Solar Kit, as well as weekly instant wins of Smart TVs, Smartphones, Gas Cookers, and Power Banks.

To enter, customers simply need to recharge their NetOne line with US$10 or more, and they will be automatically entered into the draw.

Speaking about the promotion, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, said, “At NetOne, our subscribers are more than customers—they are family. This promotion is a testament to our appreciation for their loyalty and a reflection of our commitment to bringing people together during this special season.”

The promotion is part of NetOne’s efforts to give back to its customers and spread festive cheer. The company has also launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program aimed at bringing joy to underprivileged families.

NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, emphasized the strategic value of the promotion, saying, “This initiative exemplifies our customer-first philosophy. It not only rewards loyalty but also encourages deeper engagement with our network, fostering a culture of connection and celebration.”

The Zvirikufaya Recharge & Win Christmas Promotion is open to all NetOne subscribers, and winners will be selected through a randomized draw.

The promotion is part of NetOne’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional customer experiences and make a positive impact on the lives of Zimbabweans.

NetOne invites everyone to join the festivities and partake in the rewards. The Recharge and Win Christmas Promotion is not merely a marketing initiative; it is a celebration of togetherness, loyalty, and community.

By participating in the promotion, customers can stand a chance to win exciting prizes and make their holiday season even more special.