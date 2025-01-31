Contrary to speculation, Yadah TV’s sudden cessation of broadcasting on DStv Channel 281 is not a result of the controversies surrounding its owner, Walter Magaya. Instead, the channel’s contract with DStv simply came to an end on January 31st.

Yadah TV, which was primarily used to promote Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) church, had been broadcasting on DStv since its launch. However, the channel’s contract with the satellite television provider was set to expire on January 31st, and it appears that the parties involved did not renew the agreement.

In an interview with Technomag, a representative from Yadah TV stated, “Our partnership with DStv has come to an end, and we are exploring new opportunities to expand our reach and ministry.”

While Magaya has faced numerous accusations of deception, fraud, and false prophecy, there is no indication that these controversies played a role in the channel’s cessation of broadcasting. In fact, sources close to the matter suggest that Yadah TV’s management is exploring alternative broadcasting options and may relaunch the channel in the near future.

It is worth noting that the end of Yadah TV’s contract with DStv is a routine business matter and not a reflection of the channel’s content or Magaya’s controversies. As the channel’s management navigates its next steps, it remains to be seen whether Yadah TV will return to the airwaves in some form.