WhatsApp Fixes Privacy Bug On iPhones That Exposed ‘View Once’ Photos And Videos

WhatsApp has fixed a major privacy bug on iPhones that allowed users to access “view once” photos and videos even after they were opened in the chat. The bug, which was first reported by a user, allowed users to view the sensitive content again through the storage section in the settings menu.

The “view once” feature, which is designed to provide an additional layer of privacy, allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after they are viewed. However, the bug on iPhones rendered this feature useless, exposing sensitive content to unauthorized access.

WhatsApp has rolled out a software update, version 25.2.3, which fixes the bug and ensures that “view once” photos and videos are deleted after they are opened. The update is available for download on the App Store.

The bug was first discovered on WhatsApp Web last year, but it was later fixed in December. However, the same bug affected iPhones, and it was only recently fixed by WhatsApp.

The fix is a significant relief for WhatsApp users who rely on the “view once” feature to share sensitive content. The bug had the potential to compromise the privacy of millions of users, and WhatsApp’s prompt action to fix the issue is commendable.

In addition to fixing the bug, the latest update also brings new features to WhatsApp, including the ability to call people without saving their number, select participants before starting a group call, and add people to an ongoing