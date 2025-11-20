By Ross Moyo

The second Women’s Symposium 2025, themed “Empowering Young Women, Empowering Zimbabwe’s Future Generations,” took place today at Cresta Oasis Hotel, Msasa, Harare drawing together academia, business leaders, and aspiring professionals. Professor Gwendoline Vusumuzi Nani, Director of the Graduate School of Business Sciences at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address systemic challenges facing Zimbabwean women.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Nani said, “The theme today is Empowering young women, Empowering Zimbabwe’s future generations,” highlighting the importance of sharing experiences and strategies from women in both private and public sectors. “We look at experiences, strategies, from women both in the private and public sectors where we deal with policy frameworks and overcoming systemic challenges that Zimbabwean women face,” she added, stressing the role of academia in shaping future leaders.

The symposium provided a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue, focusing on policy frameworks, innovation, and entrepreneurship opportunities for women.

Key discussions centered on bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering research collaborations, and promoting women-led initiatives. For students, the event offered insights into career paths, mentorship, and skills development. For business leaders, it was an opportunity to network and explore partnerships.

NUST, through its Graduate School of Business Sciences, continues to champion gender equality and empowerment initiatives, aligning with national development goals.

The symposium relevance was made plain by Mother Touch Group of Schools Students and former female students who have started their own businesses and current students including the Head girl and deputy head girl who mentioned they too gained insights into career opportunities, mentorship, and skills development.

Mutandwa Makanaka a young former Mother Touch student said,

“I am now a CEO of my own enterprise after leaving Mother Touch Group of Schools, the life skills we were taught gave me this platform.”

Current head girl and her deputy head girl Faith and Beyonce sang from the same hymn book stating, “We both have immensely benefited from the symposium as leaders at our respective schools.”

The Academia present explored research collaborations and policy framework development.Business discovered partnership opportunities, innovation, and entrepreneurship support and also on NUST’s initiatives, were Professor Nani stated she can be found on her email, “[email protected] or at NUST campus in Bulawayo, whilst Mother Touch Group of Schools can be found in Harare, Selous and Victoria Falls.

While Mother Touch offers ECD to primary and High School it also has boarding for the pupils with NUST offering specific academic skills or training mainly techsavvy from medicine to technology industries to acquire as a student or professional and NUST also supports women’s empowerment in different communities through graduates it has churned some alumni who also turned up for the Women empowerment through NUST supporting Zimbabwe Academia and Business.