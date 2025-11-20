By Ross Moyo

Tsitsi masiyiwa has been appointed Chancellor of Amref International University in Nairobi, a high ranking academia recognition for Zimbabawean born billionanire.

The Econet Founder Dr Strive Masiyiwa has just congratulated his wife for the achievement in a Facebook post, the business mogul revealed.

“Congratulations to Chancellor Tsitsi Masiyiwa

“Please join me in congratulating my wife who today was installed as Chancellor of Amref International University in Nairobi.

“Be sure to take a look at Amref’s academic programmes! They even have a Health Entrepreneurship Academy. You’ll see when you look at the Amref website that one focus is to train tomorrow’s “health heroes”.

#Salute!

“Here’s the website link: https://amref.ac.ke/ and a link to the video of full ceremony held earlier today: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=4334133236859697 [2hr 39min, the gowning and installation; 2hr 47min, Chancellor Masiyiwa is invited back on stage to give her acceptance remarks].

“In case you missed it, I also want to share the message posted by our Higherlife Foundation when the ceremony was live a few hours ago:

“LIVE from the moment:

We’re proud to share today that Amref International University is receiving its University Charter and installing Tsitsi Masiyiwa as Chancellor. This milestone reaffirms our shared commitment to health education, African leadership, innovation, and service. As our Co-Founder steps into this role, we look forward to a future where youth empowerment and academic excellence go hand in hand”.

#EducationExcellence #AfricanInnovation #GrowingFutureLeaders