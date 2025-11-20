By Ross Moyo

The second edition of the Harare Women’s Symposium, held today at Cresta Oasis, Msasa, brought together influential women and girls to focus on empowerment, technology, and leadership. The event, a platform for sharing experiences and strategies, featured Eunice Dlamini, Managing Director of M&M Joyous Events, at Haddon and Sly Bulawayo, who shared her personal story of overcoming adversity and Dandemutande CEO, Never Ncube, as a keynote speaker, addressing the pressing issue of African youngsters risking their lives crossing the Mediterranean.

Quoting Virginia Woolf, Ncube said, “No gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon yourself and be not a free soul.” He emphasized the importance of unlocking women’s leadership capacity through strategic partnerships, stating, “How we unlock leadership capacity of our women is through partnerships that uplift and inspire.” Ncube encouraged attendees to focus on acquiring future-ready skills, saying, “Skills for the future would need people who are technologically aware.”

Highlighting Dandemutande’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Ncube cited the company’s Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with universities such as Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Midlands State University (MSU), and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). “We are working to bridge the tech gender gap, considering 65% of tech employees are men,” he added, emphasizing the need for more women in tech.

Inspiring the audience, Ncube quoted media mogul Oprah Winfrey: “If you think like a queen, you will not be afraid. You will understand failure is another step to greatness.” He urged women and girls to embrace resilience and perseverance, essential qualities for success in the tech-driven future.

The Bulawayo rising business Queen, Eunice Dlamini, Managing Director of M&M Joyous Events, located at Haddon and Sly shopping mall in Bulawayo, shared her personal story of how she overcome adversity. “My mother made me sell vegetables at 5, and I thought she was harsh. But she made me the person I am today,” Dlamini said, recounting how her mother’s discipline and entrepreneurial spirit shaped her success. She recalled growing up selling egg crates with her siblings, learning valuable lessons that later helped her grow her business.

Dlamini shared a pivotal moment when she invested money in renovating her restaurant found at Haddon and Sly, yielding a some return, which she used to fund her child’s education in the United States. “I benefited more, and so can you when you master this,” she said, encouraging attendees to learn, unlearn, and relearn.

The symposium emphasized technology, leadership, and resilience, with Dandemutande reaffirming its commitment to women’s empowerment. The event was a call to action for women to embrace tech and entrepreneurship, shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

As Zimbabwean women continue to break barriers, events like the Harare Women’s Symposium serve as catalysts for change, inspiring a new generation of leaders.

Today's symposium gave women from across Zimbabwe an opportunity to also network more on Dandemutande's initiatives, contacting them on [email protected] as well as interacting with MD for M&M Joyous Events