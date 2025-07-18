The Elderly Are Not Left Out On Digital Highway: Dr Machengete

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is committed to promoting digital inclusion and empowering communities through its community information centers “ensuring that the elderly are not left behind on the digital highway”. According to Potraz Director General Dr. Gift Machengete, these centers aim to promote digital literacy, improve access to information, and enhance civic engagement.

Dr. Machengete emphasized that Potraz is ensuring the elderly are not left behind on the digital highway, the initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas, he was speaking at the WSIS+20 which was held last week in Geneva, Switzerland.

By providing access to digital services and promoting digital literacy, Potraz is laying the foundation for a more equitable and digitally empowered society. The community information centers will continue to play a vital role in harnessing the potential of technology for the benefit of all citizens.