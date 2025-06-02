WhatsApp Drops Support for Older Smartphones

As of yesterday, June 1 2025, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, will no longer work on certain older smartphones due to updated system requirements. Originally planned for May 5, the change was postponed to give users more time to adjust. The update affects both iPhones and Android devices, requiring iOS 15.1 or later for iPhones and Android 5.1 or higher for Android phones.

WhatsApp will no longer function on iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 PlusThese models cannot update to iOS 15.1 or later. Contrary to some reports, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and first-generation iPhone SE are not affected, as they support iOS 15.8.4 and will remain compatible for at least another year or two.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Android phones running Android 5.0 or earlier will also lose access. Examples include the Samsung Galaxy S3, HTC One X, and Sony Xperia Z, though the exact list varies due to Android’s diverse ecosystem.

WhatsApp regularly updates its requirements to improve security, performance, and features. Older devices often lack the hardware to support modern functionalities like end-to-end encryption and video calls. By discontinuing support for outdated systems, WhatsApp aims to maintain a smooth experience for its nearly 3 billion users worldwide.