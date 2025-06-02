Zimbabwe Holds Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Conference

By Ross Moyo

The first ever Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Conference has kicked off in Manicaland Province where NetOne Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani presented three Rimbi High learners who each received a smart phone from the NetOne boss and Zimpapers board member for their impressive innovation that serves four purposes.

Many other innovators present had Their innovations draw plaudits from the audience, highlighting how AI can be harnessed to provide smart solutions facing people at the stage set for the Machine Learning Conference and Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The event comes at a time Zimbabwe is formulating policies and strategies to adopt and regulate emerging technologies, ensuring the country keeps pace with other nations.

This event is oversubscribed attracting various stakeholders, who include Government ministries, Government departments and agencies, higher and tertiary learning institutions, various players in the ICT industry, and schools.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ambassador Fredrick Shava; Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Development Advocate Misheck Mugadza; Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences Professor Albert Chawanda; Zimpapers Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr William Chikoto; AI specialist Dr Evans Sagomba are amongst key speakers set to address the conference.