By Ross Moyo

Frampol Internet Business Solutions has launched Starlink Roaming Priority Plans, aiming to bridge Zimbabwe’s digital divide. The plans offer various data packages, enabling users to stay connected anywhere in the country.

The Roaming Priority Plans come with nine different data options: Device (15GB for $33), Plus (30GB for $39), Max (60GB for $45), Prime (140GB for $69), Space (210GB for $90), Orbit (330GB for $109), Flow (455GB for $139), Velocity (655GB for $195), and Fibre Backup (100GB for $130).

Frampol stated that the plans are designed to cater to diverse customer needs, from individuals to businesses. “We want to ensure everyone can access reliable internet, no matter their location or data requirements,” he said.

The Starlink Roaming Priority Plans require a Starlink Kit, available in two options: Mini Kit ($275) and STD Kit ($360). This kit is essential for accessing the satellite internet service.

Frampol’s partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink provides Zimbabweans with high-speed internet access, even in remote areas. This development is expected to boost digital inclusion and economic growth.

The company offers additional data at $0.26 per GB, allowing users to customize their plans according to their needs. This flexibility is expected to attract more customers seeking affordable internet solutions.

Frampol can be contacted via WhatsApp at +263 77 222 3501 or through their website, www.frampolafrica.com. Their office is located at 14 Glen Shee Ave, Highlands, Harare.

The introduction of Starlink Roaming Priority Plans marks a significant step in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, promising improved internet connectivity and access to digital opportunities for individuals and businesses alike.