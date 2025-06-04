West Africa Cable System Offline: South Africa’s Internet Speeds Affected

Some of the Internet providers in South Africa have been severely impacted, while others have sufficient backup capacity to minimize disruption, users in Cape Town are reporting more issues than those in Gauteng due to network configurations and Internet service provider Cool Ideas explained that many networks split their networks, with customers in the Northern region running over East Coast cables and those in the Southern region running over West Coast cables.

Consequently, the WACS emergency maintenance activity aims to resolve a low voltage issue affecting both Power Supply Units on the Swakopmund Power Feeding Equipment and the repair involves replacing a faulty branching unit with a new one and testing the replacement to confirm it works.

According to Kraai, co-chair of the WACS operation and maintenance services committee, the repair is happening as planned, and traffic will be restored once all repair and post-repair test activities are concluded.