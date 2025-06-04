Google Drive Launches AI Feature for Enhanced File Tracking

Google has launched “Catch Me Up,” a new artificial intelligence-powered feature for Google Drive designed to help users quickly review changes made to their files.

The tool, which began rolling out yesterday is expected to be fully available within 15 days, leveraging AI to highlight edits, comments, and other updates since a user’s last interaction with a document.

Catch Me Up aims to streamline collaborative workflows by providing a concise overview of document evolution, accessible across the entire Drive or for specific files.

This feature is particularly useful for tracking changes in Google Docs, comments in Docs, Sheets, and Slides, eliminating the need for manual review of version histories or notifications.

The new functionality represents a great step in the evolution of document management, moving from passive storage to proactive information assistance.

Historically, tracking document changes required manual effort, from physical filing systems to early Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) that offered basic version control.

Even with the advent of cloud-based systems, the burden of staying informed about updates largely remained with the user.

Google’s AI-driven approach, powered by Gemini, addresses this long-standing challenge by autonomously identifying and summarizing relevant changes.

Industry analysts suggest this innovation could reduce the time professionals spend searching for information, estimated to be as much as 30% of their work time. The feature also shows a broader shift in document collaboration, moving from tool-centric to user-centric systems that adapt to human work patterns.

It is currently available in English to users with Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Gemini Education, and Google One AI Premium add-ons.