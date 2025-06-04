Tapping AI for Africa’s Development ls Way To Go: Professor Mwenje

Vice Chancellor of Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) Professor Eddie Mwenje, highlighted the importance of embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present.

“AI is not for the future, it is for now”, he said speaking during the 57th Plenary Assembly session of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

Professor Mwenje’s statement highlights the need for Africa to harness the power of AI to drive development and growth. By embracing AI, African countries can:

– Enhance economic productivity and competitiveness

– Improve healthcare outcomes and education systems

– Foster innovation and entrepreneurship

As the SADC Parliamentary Forum discusses ways to leverage AI for regional development, Professor Mwenje’s call to action serves as a reminder that the future is now. By investing in AI research, development, and implementation, Africa can unlock its full potential and create a brighter future for its citizens.

With AI increasingly becoming a key driver of economic growth and development, Africa must be at the forefront of this technological revolution and by embracing AI, the continent can accelerate its progress and achieve sustainable development.