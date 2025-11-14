Vodacom Group will integrate Starlink’s satellite backhaul into its mobile network, a move designed to accelerate broadband coverage in rural Africa and improve network performance for businesses and communities with limited connectivity.

Under the agreement, Vodacom will also resell Starlink equipment and services to enterprise and small business customers, offering packages tailored to local affordability and market needs.

The collaboration represents a key step in bridging Africa’s digital divide, unlocking opportunities in education, innovation, and economic growth. It also aligns with Vodacom’s Vision 2030 goal of growing its customer base to 260 million and expanding financial services users to 120 million within five years.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We are delighted to collaborate with Starlink, a move that accelerates our mission to connect every African to the Internet,” said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. “Satellite technology will help bridge the digital divide where traditional infrastructure is not feasible, unlocking new possibilities for the unconnected.”

The integration of Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite network will enhance connectivity for remote schools, health clinics, and communities long affected by poor Internet access.

Chad Gibbs, Starlink VP of operations at SpaceX, said the partnership strengthens the satellite provider’s footprint across the continent. “By collaborating with Vodacom, we can deliver reliable, high-speed Internet to more customers, transforming lives and communities across Africa.”

The deal positions satellite broadband as a vital layer in Africa’s connectivity ecosystem, reaching areas where traditional networks have struggled to take root.