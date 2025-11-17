Africa’s push toward advanced AI-driven communication systems is accelerating, and a major milestone is coming this December as POTRAZ and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) host the virtual launch of the ITU-POTRAZ ML5G Initiative.



The event, scheduled for 5 December 2025, marks the fourth collaborative workshop under this ambitious programme designed to empower African researchers, universities, startups, and innovators to build the next generation of AI-enabled networks.

The workshop will open doors for participants to explore hands-on opportunities in AI and machine learning, allowing them to experiment, analyse data, train models, and develop full end-to-end AI-driven innovations through the ITU AI/ML SandboxHub. The platform is being positioned as a continental catalyst for deep-tech experimentation, hosting ongoing projects from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Rwanda. These case studies will be showcased as practical examples of how AI can be embedded into communication networks and local solutions.

Participants will also be guided through the onboarding process into the SandboxHub, where they will gain access to a suite of benefits including publication opportunities, challenge prizes, standards development participation, open datasets, pre-trained models, and open-source code repositories. The initiative aims to cultivate both technical excellence and leadership, creating a pipeline of African talent ready to contribute to global AI standards and research.

Looking ahead to 2026, the workshop will expand its focus to equip both individuals and institutions with the tools needed to leverage ITU’s extensive resources—ranging from global research networks to international competitions, scholarships, and collaborative projects. By fostering this ecosystem, the ITU-POTRAZ ML5G Initiative seeks to position Africa as an influential player in shaping the future of AI-enabled communication networks.

This collaboration represents more than just capacity-building; it is a strategic move to ensure that African innovators participate meaningfully in global digital transformation. As AI continues to redefine how networks evolve, Africa’s engagement through practical experimentation and strong research partnerships will be crucial in driving inclusive, future-proof communication systems across the continent.