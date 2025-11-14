Cassava Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Entanglement, Inc. a U.S pioneer in next-generation computing and AI to fast-track AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing solutions across Africa and the Middle East. The partnership will initially focus on Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and the Gulf.

The collaboration merges Cassava’s pan-African infrastructure including high-speed fibre networks, GPU-enabled computing, and regional data centres with Entanglement’s expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum-inspired platforms. Together, the companies aim to strengthen cyber resilience, optimise data centres, and support AI adoption across industries.

“This partnership comes at an exciting time for Cassava Technologies, coinciding with the launch of our GPU-as-a-Service,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies. “Collaborations like this enable us to support stakeholders in developing AI solutions relevant to Africa, creating a foundation for innovation that will transform industries and drive sustainable economic growth.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Entanglement fuses quantum-inspired methods with novel chip architectures to deliver superintelligent AI solutions on today’s computing hardware. “Our partnership with Cassava opens access to some of the fastest-growing digital economies on the planet and positions us for long-term leadership in markets traditionally constrained by infrastructure, energy, and scale,” said Jason Turner, Chairman and CEO of Entanglement.

Transforming Industries and Economies

The partnership will unlock innovations across telecommunications, finance, logistics, transportation, biosurveillance, and climate modelling, positioning Africa and the Middle East as hubs for next-generation technology and talent development.

