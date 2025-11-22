By Ross Moyo

The rapid evolution of digital technologies is reshaping television broadcasting, and Zimbabwe’s TV sector must adapt to stay relevant, said Al-Amin Yusuph, UNESCO Regional Adviser, at the World Television Day 2025 celebrations held today in the Harare Capital city at Cresta Oasis Hotel.

Addressing the event themed “Television in Transition: Sustainability, Innovation and the Future of Broadcasting in Zimbabwe,” Yusuph stressed that innovation is key for TV to retain its role as a trusted information source.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Evans Sagomba, an emerging authority in AI governance, discussed the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in television. “AI is like a goblin that can do bad if abused and also do best when used responsibly,” he said, warning that AI is here to stay. “AI will outlive us, so learn to live responsibly with AI,” Dr. Sagomba emphasized, urging broadcasters to harness AI’s potential ethically.

Eng. Matthias Chakanyuka, Acting BAZ CEO, highlighted challenges facing Zimbabwe’s TV industry, including financial sustainability and infrastructure upgrades. “We must adapt to changing viewer habits and technological advancements to ensure TV remains relevant,” he said. The event included a panel on “The Future of the Medium, Disruption and Technology – Linear TV vs Stream Dominance,” featuring Eng. Munyaradzi Kafudza (Azam Media Zimbabwe), Eng. Alfa Matonhodze (Transmedia Corporation), and Mr. Green Kunyeda (Media Monitors), discussing current industry state, challenges, and sustainability.