By Ross Moyo

UNESCO and Zimbabwe’s ICT Ministry are joining forces to boost AI and digital transformation in the country. The UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, Dr. Tawfik Jelassi, met with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera to discuss ways to strengthen their partnership and drive digital growth. The high-level meeting focused on advancing national frameworks on artificial intelligence and accelerating digital transformation within the public sector.

The talks covered key areas such as digital governance, regulation of digital platforms, and development of digital skills for youth and adults. Dr. Jelassi emphasized the growing need for digital literacy, noting that many people spend several hours daily on social media and digital platforms without adequate skills to address challenges such as misinformation, disinformation, and harmful online content.

“Our discussions covered artificial intelligence and national policy frameworks, digital transformation in the public sector, and the regulation and governance of digital platforms,” said Dr. Jelassi , highlighting the scope of their talks. Minister Mavetera added, “Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies have a transformative role in shaping government operations and national development,” underscoring the importance of collaboration to drive sustainable technological solutions. The meeting also examined strategies to integrate emerging technologies within broader digital transformation frameworks and promote forward-looking projects aimed at enhancing national competitiveness.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas of digital governance, skills development, and technological innovation. The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to position Zimbabwe as a key player in the digital economy while ensuring responsible and inclusive technology development. The partnership is expected to drive sustainable technological solutions and promote inclusive development, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.