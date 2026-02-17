By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), has issued a notice of a temporary road closure between kilometre 40 and kilometre 40.5 on the Harare‑Nyamapanda Highway, effective from 18 February 2026 to 31 July 2026.

The closure is required to facilitate the construction of a new toll plaza at the specified section. During the works, traffic will be diverted onto a designated detour route. Motorists are advised to follow safety guidelines to ensure their own protection and that of others on the road:

– Reduce speed when approaching the construction zone and obey all traffic control signs and signals.

– Drive with due care and attention, exercise patience, and follow instructions from traffic control personnel.

– Plan for extra travel time to accommodate potential delays caused by the detour.

– Yield the right of way to all construction vehicles and respect the safety of on‑site work teams.

The ministry appreciates public patience and cooperation during this period, emphasizing the importance of continued support in maintaining road safety. The project is being carried out under the provisions of the Roads Act [Chapter 13:18].

For further information, the public can contact the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development via email at [email protected] or visit their website www.motid.gov.zw. The ministry also encourages motorists to follow updates using the hashtag *#KILOMETERBYKILOMETER*.