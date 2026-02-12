By Ross Moyo

Dr. Ron Kenoly, the renowned worship leader and pastor, left an indelible mark on the gospel music scene, both online and offline, before his passing earlier this month only a week ago on February 3, 2026. His 1992 album “Lift Him Up” became the fastest-selling worship album at the time, selling over 500,000 copies and paving the way for future gospel artists.

In the digital era, Kenoly’s music continues to thrive. His songs, such as “Ancient of Days” and “Jesus is Alive”, remain staples in evangelical Easter services and worship gatherings worldwide. With over 185 songs credited to his name, Kenoly’s music has been streamed millions of times, with his album “Lift Him Up” boasting over 10,000 listeners on Don Moen owned Integrity Music.

Kenoly’s tech-savvy approach to music distribution helped him reach a broader audience. He was one of the first gospel artists to leverage digital platforms, including Integrity Music’s Hosanna! series, to share his music with the world.

*Notable Achievements:*

– *Fastest-Selling Worship Album*: “Lift Him Up” (1992) sold over 500,000 copies

– *Gospel Music Association Dove Award*: “Welcome Home” (1996) won Praise and Worship Album of the Year

– *Billboard Charts*: “God Is Able” (1994) peaked at No. 3 on Billboard Christian Albums chart.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST at Judah Church in Orlando, Florida, to honor Kenoly’s life and legacy. The service will be live-streamed, with details to be announced soon.

Kenoly’s legacy extends beyond his music, inspiring a new generation of worship leaders and artists. His commitment to using technology to spread the gospel message has paved the way for future innovators in Christian music.