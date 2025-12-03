By Ross Moyo

The United Nations and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) have partnered to promote Government’s National Development Strategy 2.The partnership was announced at the Sustainable Procurement Decision Makers’ Forum, held yesterday on December 2, 2025, at the Harare International Conference Centre.

In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag on the sidelines of the National Decision Makers Forum on sustainable procurement practices, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) CEO alongside United Nations representatives and other experts spoke from the same page.

The forum, which was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Procurement Working Group, aimed to raise awareness and build capacity among decision-makers on sustainable, gender-responsive, and disability-inclusive procurement.

Dr. C. Ruswa, CEO of PRAZ, said “we are moving in tandem with Nds2 as recently pronounced by government through the Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube ,” adding that the partnership would help Zimbabwe align with the United Nations’ vision of promoting sustainable public procurement practices. “We stand ready to align with this vision, embedding environmental, social, and economic sustainability into our procurement systems, in line with SDG 12.7: promoting sustainable public procurement practices,” he said.

The United Nations has been supporting Zimbabwe in implementing sustainable procurement practices, including providing technical assistance and capacity-building programs. The partnership with PRAZ is expected to strengthen these efforts and promote sustainable procurement practices in the country.

The forum featured presentations on the United Nations Global Marketplace, which provides a platform for governments and organizations to procure goods and services sustainably. Participants also had the opportunity to engage with UN officials and experts on sustainable procurement practices.

The partnership between the UN and PRAZ is expected to contribute to the development of a national sustainable procurement strategy, which will guide the implementation of sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe.

Mrs Irma Alofa S&L Manager , UNICEF and Chair of the UN Procurement Working Group highlighted, “Collaboration between government through PRAZ and the UN agency is a key step in the right direction which aug’s well with the 17 sdgs including human rights, women empowerment and sustainability.”

Mrs Rose Plang a Procurement Specialist with UNDP taking from the same leaf cited the vital cog of “resource mobilization that supports sdgs,” is paramount.The Sustainable Procurement Decision Makers’ Forum is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards sustainable procurement. The forum has provided a platform for stakeholders to share experiences, best practices, and challenges in implementing sustainable procurement practices.

The forum also featured breakout sessions on environmental sustainability, social value, and policy and regulatory reforms. Participants discussed ways to promote sustainable procurement practices, including the use of digital tools and platforms.

The UN and PRAZ have committed to working together to promote sustainable procurement practices in Zimbabwe. The partnership is expected to contribute to the achievement of Zimbabwe’s development goals, including poverty reduction, economic growth, and environmental protection.