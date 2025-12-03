By Ross Moyo

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is implementing the electronic Government Procurement (eGP) System to enhance transparency, efficiency, accountability, and cost-effectiveness in public procurement.

Whilst this system was launched by His Excellency, President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, on 23 October 2023, marking the commencement of a pilot phase, yesterday its implementation was laid bare for everyone to benefit at the just ended procurement forum on sustainability between United Nations and Praz held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Speaking at yesterday’s Sustainable Procurement Decision Makers Forum, Unicef Supply Officer, Alfred Magudu encouraged the use of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)which according to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe includes “Electronic Government Procurement System and best practices,” in order to attain sustainable results.

The eGP system is expected to revolutionize public procurement in Zimbabwe by providing a transparent, efficient, and accountable procurement process. The system will enable procuring entities to manage procurement processes electronically, reducing the risk of corruption and improving the quality of procurement outcomes.

The rollout of the eGP system was initially aimed to have all procuring entities (PE’s), including Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, fully onboarded by January 2024. The PRAZ and Unicef are working hand in glove with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to the eGP system.

The eGP system is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards promoting transparency and accountability in public procurement. The system has already improved the efficiency and effectiveness of public procurement, contributing to the achievement of the country’s sustainable development goals SDGs.

PRAZ has been promoting the use of the eGP system among procuring entities and suppliers. The authority has also been providing training and capacity-building programs to support the implementation of the eGP system.

The eGP system is a key component of Zimbabwe’s public procurement reform agenda. The system is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public procurement, contributing to the achievement of the country’s development goals.