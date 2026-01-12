By Ross Moyo

Tynwald Primary School’s Coding and Robotics team is set to represent Zimbabwe in an international competition in India. The team, led by ICT teacher Ignitius Dhihwa, will participate in the Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition in Delhi on January 16-17, 2026.

The team’s qualification for the competition is a testament to their dedication, innovation, and teamwork, having secured a spot at the Regional Robotics Competition, IRC2025, held in Harare in July 2025. They came second in the Junior Category, earning them a place in the prestigious international event.

“We are pleased to inform you that Tynwald Primary School team has successfully secured a qualification spot at the recent Regional Robotics Competition, IRC2025,” reads a letter from Cathrine Kanye, Chief Marketing Officer of Robokorda Africa, addressed to the school’s headmaster.

The Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition promises to be an exciting event, with over 100 activities, 50 workshops, cultural performances, expert interactions, and great food. The team will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage and learn from other young engineers and innovators.

Ignitius Dhihwa, the team’s leader, expressed his excitement about the trip, saying, “I’m taking my Tynwald Primary School Coding and Robotics team to India on Tuesday, 13th January for some international competitions (Avishkaar IRC 2025).”

Their participating at such a global arena in the competition is a vital attainment and this shows the school’s determination to fostering STEM education and inspiring the next generation of innovators, wizkids and tech-minds.

The school’s administration has been supportive of the team’s endeavors, and the team is grateful for the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe on the international stage.

The Avishkaar IRC 2025 competition is expected to be a valuable experience for the team, providing them with exposure to new ideas, technologies, and cultures.

With Ignitius Dhiwa’s team preparing to leave for India, tech enthusiasim and eagerness to meet new people, learn new skills, and showcase their talents is also on top of their minds.