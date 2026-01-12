By Ross Moyo

NetOne has introduced a new service called Reverse Calling (Pay for Me), allowing Zimbabweans to make calls even when they have zero airtime. The service, launched under the slogan “No Airtime? Still Call. NetOne Has You Covered,” aims to address daily challenges faced by people who miss important calls due to lack of balance.

In Zimbabwe, many individuals experience situations where emergencies or opportunities arise, but they cannot make calls because they have no airtime. Scenarios include a mother unable to reach her child, a student who cannot call home, a job seeker unable to follow up on work, or a traveler stranded without means to ask for help.

The Reverse Calling service enables a caller with zero balance to initiate a call, which the receiver can choose to pay for. The process involves prefixing the recipient’s number with the short code *164* (e.g., 164712xxxxxx), requesting a Reverse Call. If the receiver accepts, they incur the call charges at standard rates.

NetOne emphasizes that the service is simple and transparent, with no hidden fees or complications. If the receiver declines the call, it disconnects without charging either party. The receiver must have a positive main account balance, and the call does not deduct from bundles.

The service exists because money is tight, but communication is essential. You may not have airtime today, but you still have a voice. You still have needs. You still have people who depend on you — and people you depend on.

Think of the student in town who needs to call home for fees. Think of the vendor who needs to confirm a delivery. Think of the farmer who needs to reach a buyer. Think of the young person looking for work, calling a number they were given once. With Reverse Calling, these calls no longer end before they even start.

NetOne is not introducing Reverse Calling to be fancy. It is doing so because communication keeps families together, businesses running, and lives moving forward. When people talk, problems get solved. When people communicate, opportunities open. When people stay connected, no one is left behind.

In tough economic times, small solutions make a big difference. Reverse Calling removes the stress, the embarrassment, and the frustration of having no airtime when you urgently need to speak to someone. It replaces missed calls and “please call me” messages with real conversations. This is NetOne saying: “We see you. We understand how you live. And we are here to make communication easier for you.”