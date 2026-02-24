By Ross Moyo

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services (ICTPCS) celebrated Youth Day by gapping the digital divide in Mashonaland East. The ministry handed over two refurbished ICT laboratories to Igava Primary and Secondary Schools, equipped with modern laptops and WiFi, providing learners with access to digital tools and resources.

This initiative is part of the Presidential Internet Scheme program, which aims to establish 10 more computer labs and WiFi access points across the province. The ministry also provided 40 public free WiFi hotspots and high-speed Starlink internet kits to at least 5 schools in every constituency in Mashonaland East, ensuring that rural and urban areas are connected.

“The world is digital, and we are ensuring you have a seat at the table,” said a ministry official. The initiative has empowered 3,452 students with digital skills, training them to become creators and innovators.

The ministry’s efforts align with President Dr. ED Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “Leaving No One Behind,” aiming to turn rural communities into hubs of innovation. The initiative has brought hardware and knowledge to the youth, bridging the digital divide and creating opportunities for growth.

The handover ceremony was attended by local authorities, educators, and students, who praised the initiative. “This is a game-changer for our school,” said a teacher. “It will enable our students to access a wealth of information and connect with the rest of the world.”

The ministry’s efforts are expected to have a positive impact on the province’s digital landscape, driving innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

As Zimbabwe continues to develop its digital infrastructure, initiatives like this are crucial in ensuring that young people are not left behind. The ministry’s efforts are a testament to its commitment to building a technologically empowered generation capable of driving national development.