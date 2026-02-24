By Ross Moyo

NetOne, Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company, has made a significant shift in its data service structure, adjusting off-peak hours to now run from 10 PM to 5 AM. This change is set to boost Zimbabwe’s digital access, allowing more people to take advantage of faster and more affordable internet.

The move is part of NetOne’s efforts to drive Zimbabwe’s digital agenda through customer-centric innovations and strategic leadership. The company has also launched a range of innovative solutions aimed at boosting the tourism sector and expanding digital inclusion across the country.

“Our goal is to ensure that Zimbabweans have access to affordable, high-quality connectivity whenever they need it,” said a NetOne spokesperson. “This change in off-peak hours will allow more people to take advantage of faster internet, supporting the nation’s growing data consumption patterns.”

In addition to the new off-peak hours, NetOne has also launched a specialised Tourist SIM card, available at major entry points including airports for free. The SIM card offers flexible bundles tailored to short-term visitors and remains active for 90 days, ensuring visitors stay connected throughout their stay.

The Tourist SIM is part of NetOne’s efforts to support the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” philosophy and reinforce the country’s appeal as a premier destination. The company is committed to expanding digital and financial inclusion across all ten provinces, creating income-generating opportunities for young people through strategic partnerships.

The new off-peak hours are a significant shift from the previous 1 AM to 7 AM window, and are designed to meet the growing demand for affordable and fast internet in Zimbabwe