Econet Wireless Zimbabwe posted inflation-adjusted revenue of $13.5 billion, a 38% increase from the same period last year, while profit surged 331.9% to $2.9 billion. Chairman James Myers said the solid performance was supported by sustained investment in network capacity and technology upgrades.

The telecoms company has emerged as one of the country’s largest contributors to public finances after paying more than $4.3 billion in taxes for the half year to August 2025, according to its interim financial statements. The amount equal to 31% of its total revenue reflects income tax, Value Added Tax and excise duty paid during the period.

The disclosure comes soon after the company received the Customs and Excise Accolade from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), recognising its compliance record and contribution to the fiscus.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Econet Chairman James Myers said that the company is prioritising AI-driven effience as it positions itself for continued growth.