Apple Bolsters Accessibility Features Across Devices

Apple has unveiled an expansion of its accessibility features across its entire product lineup, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

The updates, announced ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 15th and slated for release later this year, aim to provide more intuitive and customizable tools for users with a wide range of disabilities, from vision and hearing impairments to motor and cognitive challenges.

In a move praised by accessibility advocates, Apple will introduce “Accessibility Nutrition Labels” in the App Store. This new section on app and game product pages will clearly outline supported accessibility features such as VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, and Live Captions, allowing users to make informed decisions before downloading.

This initiative seeks to increase transparency and empower users to easily identify apps that meet their specific needs.

“At Apple, accessibility is part of our DNA,” stated Apple CEO Tim Cook. “Making technology for everyone is a priority for all of us, and we’re proud of the innovations we’re sharing this year. That includes tools to help people access crucial information, explore the world around them, and do what they love.” He added.

For users with low vision, the popular Magnifier feature, currently available on iPhone and iPad.