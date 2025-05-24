Harnessing Technology to Unlock Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Potential

Chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee Kudakwashe Tagwirei remarked the merging of technology and farming for economic growth highlighting the transformative power of agriculture in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Leadership Success Series at Masvingo Polytechnic, Tagwirei explained the government’s vision for a digitally transformed agricultural sector, “Farming can produce millionaires”.

He said, with digital land registries, e-agriculture platforms, and technology hubs, Zimbabwe is poised to unlock the full potential of its land and resources.

These innovations promise to:

– Reduce disputes and empower farmers

– Provide real-time data for informed decisions

– Connect youth to markets and financing

– Drive economic growth and development

As Zimbabwe continues to harness the power of technology, the future looks bright for its young people. With the right tools and support, they can unlock their potential and contribute to the country’s growth and development.