Once more, for the 2nd consecutive year, the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services successfully held their annual top event, the ICT Excellence Awards 2025.

The stellar dinner event seeks to recognise and celebrate most impactful players that are driving the ICT sector, hence the sector looks foward to this annual event.

This year, the event came, saw and conquered, here is the full list of the winners announced by the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier services.

Category Organization 1 ICT Innovator of the Year AI Intelligent Digital Identity Verification System – George Mutakura (NUST) Digital Volcano – AI-Powered chatbot & platform for policy education FAO EOSTAT – Agricultural Crop Monitoring System CoreSign – a secure, intuitive digital signature platform designed to streamline document signing and management. (Cemetrix) BuntuBug – Pardon Danje & Bright Tatenda Mutero (UZ) 2 Best e-Government Initiative Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway ZIMRA – Tax and Revenue Management System TARMS Deeds – Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe CIPZ Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) PRAZ Judicial Services Commission – (Integrated Electronic Case Management System) 3 Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ & POTRAZ CyberZim Initiative Cybersecurity Mindmap Community Operation Serengeti 2.0 -ZRP, POTRAZ Data Protection Enhancement Initiative Cybersecurity Empowerzim Women 4 Outstanding ICT Capacity building (Private Sector) Adept Solutions Tofara Online Trust Global Hunterstech Technologies 5 Digital Financial Inclusion Champion Ecocash Innbucks Paynow Mukuru Zimswitch 6 Robotics Champion Tynwald High School Milestone College Chinhoyi Technical High School 7 Best ICT Use in Tertiary Institutions Bindura University of Science Education HIT NUST Chinhoyi University Solusi University TelOne Centre For Learning 8 Best Telecoms Company Econet Wireless Netone Telone 9 Best Internet Service Provider Liquid Intelligent Technologies Telone Dandemutande Shona Prince Technologies Aura Group 10 Best Rural Internet Connectivity NetOne Telone Aura Group Econet Wireless Powertel Shona Prince Technologies 11 Best ICT For Development (ICT4D) Initiative FlyingLabs Girls in STEM Trust ICDL ITEZ 12 AI and Disruptive Technologies Initiative Eight2five Hub – Old Mutual Deep Analytics Stanbic Innovation Hub FlyingLabs Cassava Technologies 13 Excellence in Postal and Courier Services Innovation DHL ZIMPOST Skynet Worldwide Express Cheetah Express LC Shipping 14 Best ICT Inclusion for people with Disability POTRAZ Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter Justice Samuel Deme 15 Women in ICT Awards Lorreta Songola Victoria Nxumalo Miriam Chahuruva Mutsa Mabhande Tofara Chokera 16 Best Mobile App (Local Development) Innbucks Dial-A-Delivery MUSIYAMWA – LADS AGRITIPS Seedco Agronomy Mukuru CBZ TOUCH My ZB App 17 Social Media Influencers of the Year Felistas Murata aka Mai Ts Diaries The Musekaz Frets Donzvo 18 Digital Content Developer of the Year Kundai Chitima Shelton Mparutsa Tony Royale 19 Top ICT Researcher of the Year Prof. Arthur Mutambara Prof. Gabriel Kabanda Dr. Jacqueline Kiwa Prof. Sindiso Nleya Prof. Samuel Takavarasha 20 ICT Journalist of the Year (Electronic) Toneo Toneo (TechnoMag) Owen Mandova (ZBC News) Sithatshisiwe Gwaza (ZTN Prime) Kudakwashe Chibvuri (ZiFM) 21 ICT Journalist of the Year (Print) Ivan Zhakata (Herald) Mthabisi Tshuma (Chronicle) Mthandazo Nyoni (Newsday) Problem Masau (Newsday) 22 ICT Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Douglas Mboweni Dr Chipo Mutasa Dr Gilfford Hapanyengwi 23 ICT Special Recognition Award Dr James Manyika (AI & Disruptive Technologies) Dr Cosmas Zavazava (Telecoms) Dr Chief Sifundo Moyo (Postal & Courier Services)