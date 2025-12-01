Once more, for the 2nd consecutive year, the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services successfully held their annual top event, the ICT Excellence Awards 2025.
The stellar dinner event seeks to recognise and celebrate most impactful players that are driving the ICT sector, hence the sector looks foward to this annual event.
This year, the event came, saw and conquered, here is the full list of the winners announced by the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier services.
|Category
|Organization
|1
|ICT Innovator of the Year
|AI Intelligent Digital Identity Verification System – George Mutakura (NUST)
|Digital Volcano – AI-Powered chatbot & platform for policy education
|FAO EOSTAT – Agricultural Crop Monitoring System
|CoreSign – a secure, intuitive digital signature platform designed to streamline document signing and management. (Cemetrix)
|BuntuBug – Pardon Danje & Bright Tatenda Mutero (UZ)
|2
|Best e-Government Initiative
|Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway
|ZIMRA – Tax and Revenue Management System TARMS
|Deeds – Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe CIPZ
|Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) PRAZ
|Judicial Services Commission – (Integrated Electronic Case Management System)
|3
|Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year
|Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ & POTRAZ
|CyberZim Initiative
|Cybersecurity Mindmap Community
|Operation Serengeti 2.0 -ZRP, POTRAZ
|Data Protection Enhancement Initiative
|Cybersecurity Empowerzim Women
|4
|Outstanding ICT Capacity building (Private Sector)
|Adept Solutions
|Tofara Online Trust
|Global Hunterstech Technologies
|5
|Digital Financial Inclusion Champion
|Ecocash
|Innbucks
|Paynow
|Mukuru
|Zimswitch
|6
|Robotics Champion
|Tynwald High School
|Milestone College
|Chinhoyi Technical High School
|7
|Best ICT Use in Tertiary Institutions
|Bindura University of Science Education
|HIT
|NUST
|Chinhoyi University
|Solusi University
|TelOne Centre For Learning
|8
|Best Telecoms Company
|Econet Wireless
|Netone
|Telone
|9
|Best Internet Service Provider
|Liquid Intelligent Technologies
|Telone
|Dandemutande
|Shona Prince Technologies
|Aura Group
|10
|Best Rural Internet Connectivity
|NetOne
|Telone
|Aura Group
|Econet Wireless
|Powertel
|Shona Prince Technologies
|11
|Best ICT For Development (ICT4D) Initiative
|FlyingLabs
|Girls in STEM Trust
|ICDL
|ITEZ
|12
|AI and Disruptive Technologies Initiative
|Eight2five Hub – Old Mutual
|Deep Analytics
|Stanbic Innovation Hub
|FlyingLabs
|Cassava Technologies
|13
|Excellence in Postal and Courier Services Innovation
|DHL
|ZIMPOST
|Skynet Worldwide Express
|Cheetah Express
|LC Shipping
|14
|Best ICT Inclusion for people with Disability
|POTRAZ
|Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter
|Justice Samuel Deme
|15
|Women in ICT Awards
|Lorreta Songola
|Victoria Nxumalo
|Miriam Chahuruva
|Mutsa Mabhande
|Tofara Chokera
|16
|Best Mobile App (Local Development)
|Innbucks
|Dial-A-Delivery
|MUSIYAMWA – LADS
|AGRITIPS
|Seedco Agronomy
|Mukuru
|CBZ TOUCH
|My ZB App
|17
|Social Media Influencers of the Year
|Felistas Murata aka Mai Ts Diaries
|The Musekaz
|Frets Donzvo
|18
|Digital Content Developer of the Year
|Kundai Chitima
|Shelton Mparutsa
|Tony Royale
|19
|Top ICT Researcher of the Year
|Prof. Arthur Mutambara
|Prof. Gabriel Kabanda
|Dr. Jacqueline Kiwa
|Prof. Sindiso Nleya
|Prof. Samuel Takavarasha
|20
|ICT Journalist of the Year (Electronic)
|Toneo Toneo (TechnoMag)
|Owen Mandova (ZBC News)
|Sithatshisiwe Gwaza (ZTN Prime)
|Kudakwashe Chibvuri (ZiFM)
|21
|ICT Journalist of the Year (Print)
|Ivan Zhakata (Herald)
|Mthabisi Tshuma (Chronicle)
|Mthandazo Nyoni (Newsday)
|Problem Masau (Newsday)
|22
|ICT Lifetime Achievement Award
|Dr Douglas Mboweni
|Dr Chipo Mutasa
|Dr Gilfford Hapanyengwi
|23
|ICT Special Recognition Award
|Dr James Manyika (AI & Disruptive Technologies)
|Dr Cosmas Zavazava (Telecoms)
|Dr Chief Sifundo Moyo (Postal & Courier Services)
