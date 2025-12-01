Once more, for the 2nd consecutive year, the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services successfully held their annual top event, the ICT Excellence Awards 2025.

The stellar dinner event seeks to recognise and celebrate most impactful players that are driving the ICT sector, hence the sector looks foward to this annual event.

This year, the event came, saw and conquered, here is the full list of the winners announced by the Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier services.

you may also watch the full event here.

 

 

Category Organization
1 ICT Innovator of the Year AI Intelligent Digital Identity Verification System – George Mutakura (NUST)
Digital Volcano – AI-Powered chatbot & platform for policy education
FAO  EOSTAT – Agricultural Crop Monitoring System
CoreSign – a secure, intuitive digital signature platform designed to streamline document signing and management. (Cemetrix)
BuntuBug – Pardon Danje & Bright Tatenda Mutero (UZ)
2 Best e-Government Initiative Zimbabwe Immigration Gateway
ZIMRA – Tax and Revenue Management System TARMS
Deeds – Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe CIPZ
Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) PRAZ
Judicial Services Commission – (Integrated Electronic Case Management System)
3 Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year Digital Financial Services Lab – RBZ & POTRAZ
CyberZim Initiative
Cybersecurity Mindmap Community
Operation Serengeti 2.0 -ZRP, POTRAZ
Data Protection Enhancement Initiative
Cybersecurity Empowerzim Women
4 Outstanding ICT Capacity building (Private Sector) Adept Solutions
Tofara Online Trust
Global Hunterstech Technologies
5 Digital Financial Inclusion Champion Ecocash
Innbucks
Paynow
Mukuru
Zimswitch
6 Robotics Champion Tynwald High School
Milestone College
Chinhoyi Technical High School
7 Best ICT Use in Tertiary Institutions Bindura University of  Science Education
HIT
NUST
Chinhoyi University
Solusi University
TelOne Centre For Learning
8 Best Telecoms Company Econet Wireless
Netone
Telone
9 Best Internet Service Provider Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Telone
Dandemutande
Shona Prince Technologies
Aura Group
10 Best Rural Internet Connectivity NetOne
Telone
Aura Group
Econet Wireless
Powertel
Shona Prince Technologies
11 Best ICT For Development (ICT4D) Initiative FlyingLabs
Girls in STEM Trust
ICDL
ITEZ
12 AI and Disruptive Technologies Initiative Eight2five Hub – Old Mutual
Deep Analytics
Stanbic Innovation Hub
FlyingLabs
Cassava Technologies
13 Excellence in Postal and Courier Services Innovation DHL
ZIMPOST
Skynet Worldwide Express
Cheetah Express
LC Shipping
14 Best ICT Inclusion for people with Disability POTRAZ
Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter
Justice Samuel Deme
15 Women in ICT Awards Lorreta Songola
Victoria Nxumalo
Miriam Chahuruva
Mutsa Mabhande
Tofara Chokera
16 Best Mobile App (Local Development) Innbucks
Dial-A-Delivery
MUSIYAMWA – LADS
AGRITIPS
Seedco Agronomy
Mukuru
CBZ TOUCH
My ZB App
17 Social Media Influencers of the Year Felistas Murata aka Mai Ts Diaries
The Musekaz
Frets Donzvo
18 Digital Content Developer of the Year Kundai Chitima
Shelton Mparutsa
Tony Royale
19 Top ICT Researcher of the Year Prof. Arthur Mutambara
Prof. Gabriel Kabanda
Dr. Jacqueline Kiwa
Prof. Sindiso Nleya
Prof. Samuel Takavarasha
20 ICT Journalist of the Year (Electronic) Toneo Toneo (TechnoMag)
Owen Mandova (ZBC News)
Sithatshisiwe Gwaza (ZTN Prime)
Kudakwashe Chibvuri (ZiFM)
21 ICT Journalist of the Year (Print) Ivan Zhakata (Herald)
Mthabisi Tshuma (Chronicle)
Mthandazo Nyoni (Newsday)
Problem Masau (Newsday)
22 ICT Lifetime Achievement Award Dr Douglas Mboweni
Dr Chipo Mutasa
Dr Gilfford Hapanyengwi
23 ICT Special Recognition Award Dr James Manyika (AI & Disruptive Technologies)
Dr Cosmas Zavazava (Telecoms)
Dr Chief Sifundo Moyo (Postal & Courier Services)

 

 

 

