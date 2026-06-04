InnBucks has taken another bold step in transforming Zimbabwe’s financial services landscape with the launch of a banking service, for ordinarily unbanked populace, via innovative self-service ATMs that allow customers to deposit cash directly into their wallets, withdraw funds instantly, and access their money 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new ATMs, which have been installed at selected Simbisa Brands outlets across the country, represent a major breakthrough in digital financial services and financial inclusion. For the first time, InnBucks customers can seamlessly move between cash and digital money through a convenient self-service platform available whenever they need it.

The innovation goes beyond customer convenience. InnBucks agents can also use the ATMs to deposit and withdraw cash around the clock, significantly improving liquidity management and ensuring they can continue serving customers efficiently, even outside traditional banking hours.

The ATM rollout comes as InnBucks continues to expand its ecosystem and drive customer growth through innovative offerings. One of its latest initiatives, the “Invite a Friend” feature, allows existing customers to invite family and friends to join the InnBucks community. Customers are rewarded with US$1 every time an invited friend registers and completes a qualifying transaction, creating a powerful incentive for Zimbabweans to introduce others to the convenience of digital financial services.

For many Zimbabweans, access to financial services remains constrained by limited banking infrastructure, long queues, and restricted operating hours. The introduction of InnBucks Cash-In and Cash-Out ATMs helps remove these barriers by bringing essential financial services closer to where people live, work, shop, and travel.

By leveraging Simbisa’s extensive national footprint, InnBucks is creating a new level of accessibility that allows customers to transact securely and conveniently at any time of the day or night. Whether depositing earnings from a business, sending money to family, making payments, or withdrawing cash, customers now have greater control over their finances.

The rollout is expected to deliver significant benefits to small businesses, informal traders, entrepreneurs, and communities that increasingly rely on digital financial services. It also strengthens the bridge between Zimbabwe’s cash economy and digital economy, making it easier for more people to participate in formal financial services.

As InnBucks continues to expand its network, products, and services, the launch of these ATMs reinforces its commitment to making financial services more accessible, rewarding, and inclusive for every Zimbabwean. In a world where convenience and accessibility are becoming increasingly important, InnBucks is redefining what banking looks like—bringing secure, reliable financial services closer to the people and making banking available anytime, anywhere.