MultiChoice has announced that several channels will be lost from its DStv and GOtv platforms at the end of the year, with more at serious risk.

The company confirmed that Paramount Africa will shut down BET Africa and MTV Base, which will cease broadcasting at 09:00 on 1 January 2026. MultiChoice stated that other Paramount channels, including Nickelodeon, NickToons, Nick Jr, Comedy Central, and MTV, will remain available. Similarly, CBS AMC Networks will discontinue CBS Reality and CBS Justice on 31 December. MultiChoice thanked both Paramount and CBS for their partnership.

A more serious development was announced on Monday, as MultiChoice informed customers that negotiations to renew a distribution agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery have deadlocked, with the current deal expiring on 31 December. Twelve channels are now in jeopardy: Discovery, CNN, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and the Travel Channel. It is unclear if the agreement also covers HBO content shown elsewhere on DStv.

MultiChoice told subscribers that discussions are ongoing but no agreement has been reached, warning that these channels may no longer be available from 1 January 2026 if the situation remains unchanged.

This impasse coincides with Warner Bros. Discovery considering acquisition offers from Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix. However, a recent New York Post report, citing an anonymous source, suggests Netflix’s bid for the company’s studio and streaming division may have stalled after White House officials raised antitrust concerns regarding Netflix’s market dominance.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery had asked potential buyers for improved offers after an initial round of bids. The company may later enter exclusive negotiations with one suitor. Comcast and Netflix are reportedly most interested in the Warner Bros. film and TV library, while Paramount is willing to buy the entire company, including cable channels.

Warner Bros. said it would evaluate strategic options after receiving interest in all or part of its business. Any sale faces regulatory complexities from all three potential buyers.

Major assets under consideration include Warner Bros. Entertainment—encompassing DC Studios and film studios—as well as Cartoon Network and the Discovery Kids library under the television group. HBO, home to major franchises and a longtime DStv partner, falls under Warner Bros. Streaming.

Even if MultiChoice and Warner Bros. Discovery reach a last-minute agreement, a potential acquisition of the media giant could still cause significant disruption to South Africa’s television landscape.