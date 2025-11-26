The second edition of the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 will kick off tomorrow 27 November 2025 at Rainbow Towers, bringing the nation’s tech community together for a black-tie celebration. Hosted by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services in partnership with Business Times, the event will begin at 1800hrs and will honour top outstanding achievements in the country’s ICT sector.

The awards aim to recognize top national impacting players from entrepreneurs, innovators, game changers, influencers and organisations that are pushing boundaries, building solutions, and making a meaningful impact in Zimbabwe’s digital space. By celebrating these trailblazers, the event highlights the important role ICT continues to play in shaping the nation’s growth.

Focused on excellence, innovation, and real impact, the ceremony provides a platform to acknowledge the people driving progress in the sector. It also encourages continued creativity and strengthens the country’s commitment to advancing technology.

With preparations underway, the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025 promise an evening dedicated to honouring leadership, celebrating innovation, and showcasing the future of ICT in Zimbabwe.