Samsung Electronics has unveiled its first smartphone with two hinges, a trifold design that expands into a tablet-sized device. Named the Galaxy Z TriFold, it represents a niche within the foldable phone category that has yet to achieve mainstream popularity.

The device will first launch in South Korea on December 12, priced at 3.59 million won. Samsung also plans to sell it in the US, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, though US pricing has not been announced.

The announcement comes months ahead of Apple’s expected entry into the foldable market with a book-style iPhone next fall, a design similar to Samsung’s existing Galaxy Z Fold 7. Following the reveal, shares of Samsung and its component suppliers rose.

Analysts note the initial shipment volume will be low, with the primary goal being to reinforce Samsung’s technology leadership ahead of Apple’s anticipated entry in 2026. While foldables reached a record high in shipments last quarter, they still represent only 2.5% of the total smartphone market, with Samsung holding a 64% share in the segment.

Samsung faces competition in the trifold space from Huawei, which released its own models in 2024 and this year. Huawei is a strong competitor in China, the largest foldable market, though it lacks Samsung’s broad Android app compatibility. The two companies’ devices differ in hinge design and folding mechanics.

When closed, the TriFold’s outer screen resembles a standard smartphone. Fully opened, it offers a 10-inch display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and can run three separate apps side-by-side. Using an adapted version of Samsung’s DeX software, the device can support up to four distinct workspaces.

To address durability concerns, Samsung says it has improved the hinges, frame, and display, and will offer a one-time 50% discount on display repairs. The phone is 3.9mm at its thinnest point and includes a 5,600 mAh battery—Samsung’s largest in a foldable—capable of up to 17 hours of video playback.

The device includes Galaxy AI features and comes with a six-month trial of Google’s AI Pro subscription. Early hands-on experience found the device intuitive, with warnings issued if folded incorrectly.

While Samsung’s recent foldables have outsold their predecessors, their sales remain small compared to conventional flagship models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company is expected to announce its next Galaxy S series lineup early next year.